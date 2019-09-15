Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given a $40.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.08. 6,344,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 318,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,393.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,900 in the last three months. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

