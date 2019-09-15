EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in EnerSys by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in EnerSys by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in EnerSys by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

