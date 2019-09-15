Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 1,928,200 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 135,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,090. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

