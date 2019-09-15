Emercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $9,411.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,448,760 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

