Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 152,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $143,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,332 shares of company stock worth $2,601,292 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,787. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $199.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

