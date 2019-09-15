Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.12 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of ERI opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 160.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 114.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

