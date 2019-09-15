Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,926,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 4,218,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $173.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.76 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 84.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,349 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,103,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,175 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

