Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,149,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 4,416,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $198.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,806. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

