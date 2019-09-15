Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,639,300 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 6,106,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 520,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,835. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

