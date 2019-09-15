Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.15. Eastmain Resources shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 41,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clearwater Project covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of Québec.

