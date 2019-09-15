E-Dinar Coin (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $729,352.00

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LocalTrade, YoBit and Exrates. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000676 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitz (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Exrates and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

