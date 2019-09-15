Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,427,000 after acquiring an additional 566,287 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 48,409.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 529,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 528,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 52.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after acquiring an additional 464,779 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.