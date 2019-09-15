DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2,729.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 283,580 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth about $575,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

DSPG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 74,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,423. The company has a market cap of $329.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.79. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $277,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

