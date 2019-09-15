Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $7.24. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 26,647 shares traded.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 394,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,054,843.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,062,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,170,512.28. Also, Director James George Eaton sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$41,579.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,731.06.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

