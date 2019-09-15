Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.68

Shares of Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.68 and traded as low as $36.07. Dollarama shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 800 shares.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Desjardins lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.