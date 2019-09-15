Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been given a $56.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a $48.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

DLMAF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

