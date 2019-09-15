Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a $48.00 price target on Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

DLMAF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

