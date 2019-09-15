Doheny Asset Management CA Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after buying an additional 30,981,844 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,550,000 after buying an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.