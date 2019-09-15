Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.65 Million Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, SVP Elias Kouchakji sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $129,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $495,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,022. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FGEN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

FGEN stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.87.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.