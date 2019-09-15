Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,620,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 8,504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Docusign news, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $401,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $119,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,988 shares of company stock valued at $30,606,261. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $19,663,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $3,503,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,677,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,981,000 after buying an additional 134,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. 3,052,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,022. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Docusign has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. FBN Securities set a $65.00 target price on Docusign and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Docusign from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Docusign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

