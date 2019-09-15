Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 346 ($4.52).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target (up previously from GBX 345 ($4.51)) on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

LON:DLG traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 301.90 ($3.94). The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 278.80 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 329.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

