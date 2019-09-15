Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 259.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,086 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Digimarc worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

DMRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 90,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,397. Digimarc Corp has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $554.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 149.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Digimarc Corp will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMRC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Digimarc in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

