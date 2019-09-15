Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 6.2% in August

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $933,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

