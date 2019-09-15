Denarius (D) 24 Hour Volume Hits $860.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $887,926.00 and $860.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 68.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000200 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,274,416 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

