DECENT 1-Day Volume Tops $2,733.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and ChaoEX. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $2,733.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECENT has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007388 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, LBank, BCEX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

