DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 783,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 1,433,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,743. DavidsTea has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.