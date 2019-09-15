Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Set at $55.00 by Maxim Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given a $55.00 price objective by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 864,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,194. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.27 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 32.64%. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,977.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,940,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,727,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

