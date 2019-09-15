Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up to $14.36

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.36. Dana shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 3,484,571 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 3,016.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 722.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after purchasing an additional 906,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 47.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 842,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 46.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,602,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,887,000 after purchasing an additional 825,433 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

