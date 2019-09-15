Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cyren stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. 10,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Cyren has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Cyren will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cyren in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cyren by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cyren by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 517,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyren by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cyren by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 228,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.