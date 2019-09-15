Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.52.

CYBR traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $100.24. 906,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,226. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.15.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 233.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

