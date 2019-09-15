Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.52.
CYBR traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $100.24. 906,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,226. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.15.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 233.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
