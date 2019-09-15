Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Sells $12,052.00 in Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $12,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,131 shares in the company, valued at $168,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.