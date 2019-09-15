Cube Price Tops $0.0009 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Cube has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $305,407.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, CPDAX and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00201060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.01160302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, HitBTC, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.