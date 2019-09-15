CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. 69,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3,824.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

