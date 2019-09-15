CSL (ASX:CSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $206.78

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $206.78 and traded as low as $229.27. CSL shares last traded at $230.69, with a volume of 708,829 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$226.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$206.99. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.59.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. CSL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

In other news, insider Robert Cuthbertson 4,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. Also, insider Brian McNamee 692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd.

About CSL (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

