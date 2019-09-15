Cryptocean Trading 92.1% Higher This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002967 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $152,609.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 92.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.91 or 0.04656633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001205 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

