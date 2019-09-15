Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $193,370.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00620096 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017592 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003059 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000829 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,954,384 coins and its circulating supply is 1,777,578 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.