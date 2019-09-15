Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,628,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 9,034,800 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,739,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 847,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 552,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 513,900 shares during the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,875,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,426,000.

CROX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Crocs has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

