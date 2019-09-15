Critical Comparison: Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) versus Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Translate Bio and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Translate Bio presently has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 104.16%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 123.08%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -2,696.98% -84.22% -33.44% Aptose Biosciences N/A -121.83% -103.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Translate Bio and Aptose Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $1.42 million 380.06 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -2.91 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.87 million ($0.86) -3.02

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Translate Bio. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Translate Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

