Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Criteo reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

In other Criteo news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $26,717.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,684 shares of company stock valued at $552,879. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $63,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

CRTO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 140,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,680. Criteo has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

