Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,566,200 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 2,783,800 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In other news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $1,121,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,507,000 after acquiring an additional 787,131 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after acquiring an additional 265,553 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 131.1% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 95,285 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,348,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after acquiring an additional 75,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $37.88. 728,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,784. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

