Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.00.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 56,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Credicorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 569,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,659,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 174,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,055. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $199.83 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.40.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

