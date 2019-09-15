Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $164.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 75,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total value of $13,243,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,170,879 shares of company stock valued at $200,668,080. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $74,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

