CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given a $53.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) has been given a $53.00 price objective by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.14. 32,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $324.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.64.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CRA International had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CRA International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in CRA International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 274,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

