Countinghouse (CHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.76 Million

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Countinghouse has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Countinghouse token can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX. Over the last week, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.04551533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Countinghouse

Countinghouse (CRYPTO:CHT) is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com . Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd

Buying and Selling Countinghouse

Countinghouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

