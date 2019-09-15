Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.88

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.88 and traded as low as $18.91. Corporate Travel Management shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 831,320 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Corporate Travel Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

In other Corporate Travel Management news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 59,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. Also, insider Ewen Crouch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$18.28 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,400.00 ($64,822.70).

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

