CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $80,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $490,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.89 million to $14.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 89,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,802. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.