Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corelogic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 457,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $322,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,550 shares of company stock worth $1,598,538 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,337,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,395,000 after buying an additional 129,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,670,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,717,000 after buying an additional 2,216,835 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,871,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,304,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,172,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 137,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.