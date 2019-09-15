Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

CORE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

CORE traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 163,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,866. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Core-Mark has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $40.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 206.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 137.6% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at about $21,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.