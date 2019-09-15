Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) Short Interest Update

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 389,100 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cool stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cool as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cool stock remained flat at $$1.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. Cool has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

About Cool

Cool Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

