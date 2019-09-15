ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.85.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. 7,214,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,540. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

